|
|
John Washington McDowell
Otto - John Washington McDowell, 94, of Otto, NC, passed away on July 15, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Newman Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Dotson, Rev. Eric Henson, and Rev. David DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion post 108 and VFW post 7339. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Tom McDowell, Scott McDowell, Norman Peterman, Brandon Vanhook, Tracy McDowell, Isaiah Banks, and Dale Dallmann.
Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McDowell family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019