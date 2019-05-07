Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Interment
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
WNC State Veterans Cemetery
John Wayne Maxwell Obituary
John Wayne Maxwell

Asheville - John Wayne Maxwell, 91, of Asheville, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.

Born in Buncombe County to the late Homer R. and Camilla Webb Maxwell, he worked in HVAC maintenance at the VA Hospital and served in the US Navy during WWII. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hart Maxwell; brother, H.L. Maxwell; sisters, Juanita Fuller, Merle Cash, Mabel Maxwell, and Jean Pitts.

Survivors include son, John Maxwell (Becky); daughter, Beth Brittain (Mark); grandchildren, Dana Paez, Leslie and Aaron Maxwell; great grandchildren, Thomas Paez, Eleanor and Rileigh Savoy, and Lilly Webb..

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Interment will be held Thursday at 12 Noon at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery with visitation from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at the funeral home prior to the interment.

The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019
