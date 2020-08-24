1/1
John Wayne Owensby Sr.
John Wayne Owensby, Sr.

Swannanoa - John Wayne Owensby, Sr., 73, of Swannanoa, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020 with his family by his side.

Mr. Owensby was born March 8, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late John and Agnes Owensby. John retired from the VA Hospital and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time outdoors with family and friends.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan Owensby; children, John Wayne Owensby, Jr., Pamela Beerman, and Scott Owensby; two sisters; three brothers; seven grandchildren; and one great grandson.

The family will honor John's life with a private service.

Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harwood Home For Funerals

