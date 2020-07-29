1/1
Rev. John William Laney
1929 - 2020
Asheville - Born in 1929 in Hickory, NC, John spent his formative years in the nearby cotton mill town of Brookford, NC. John died peacefully on 7/28/2020 at his home in Asheville, NC (his home for the past 10 years) surrounded by his loving family.

John was educated in North Carolina public schools—graduating from Hickory High School. He graduated from Maryville College in Tennessee (B.A.) and Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania (M.Div)--just after Martin Luther King, Jr. graduated from the same seminary.

John served as Minister of Education at Bethesda First Baptist Church in Bethesda, MD for 5 years, then as an American Baptist pastor for more than sixty years. In 1956, he was the founding pastor of Twinbrook Baptist Church in Rockville, MD, where he served as pastor for thirty years. He also pastored in upstate NY for 5 years. In retirement, he served as interim pastor for 14 different churches in MD, DE, VA, NY and TN. John participated in numerous regional, national and international church positions-- including serving as President of the International Baptist Peace Fellowship.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Joan Nowell Yarborough; children George Laney, Falling Waters, W.V.; Mary Anne Rogers (Wes), Murray, KY; and Charles Laney (Kelley), Greenville, SC. Step-children Rev. Julie Yarborough (Rev. Jeff Markay), Chatham, NJ; Susan Jorjorian (Byron), Franklin, TN; Jim Yarborough (Sheila Cain), Beidweiler, Luxembourg: and chosen son Fairborz Rakhshan (Leila), Rochester, MN. Grandchildren Lane Greenbank, Marny Britt, Elijah Laney, Jonathan Rogers, Holly Constantino, C.J. Laney, William Laney, Matthew and Elizabeth Markay, Katelyn and Ryan Jorjorian, Piper and Liam Yarborough, Kourosh and Anahita Rakhshan, and 3 great-grandchildren. John was pre-deceased by his siblings Richard Laney, Myrtle Franklin and Mary Alice Heath.

John is remembered for affecting the lives of many families through his ministry. He was known for his ecumenical efforts, civil rights, women's rights, peace, environmental awareness, LGBT rights, advocacy for immigrants and the homeless, economic fairness, and social justice. In 1963, John participated in the March on Washington where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. John's progressive thinking was truly ahead of his time. His sermons challenged many and his life no doubt made a positive difference in this world.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baptist Peace Fellowship at www.bpfna.org/donate

Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.MorrisFamilyCare.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
