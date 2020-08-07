John "Jack" Williams, Jr.
Fletcher - John "Jack" R. Williams, Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
Mr. Williams was born in Orange, NJ to the late John R. Williams, Sr. and Winifred Dunthorn Williams and was the oldest of five siblings.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He was a Fleet Manager with Ford Motor Company for over 38 years. He was a member of Fletcher United Methodist Church. Jack was "Mr. Fix It" and could do anything with his hands. He enjoyed the outdoors, golf and adored his family.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Hyatt Williams; a son, Kevin Williams (Cindy); a daughter, Cheryl "Dee" Williams; three sisters, Sandra Noble (Don), Karen Gallagher (John), and Donna Bekefi (Bob); one brother, David Williams; three grandchildren, Jason Williams (Amanda), Doug Williams (Cortney), and Amy Jones (Mike); five great grandchildren, Jackson Jones, Ellie Jones, Whit Williams, Teague Williams, Rory Williams, a great granddaughter expected in September and an honorary granddaughter, Nicole Hensley and his dogs, Rookie, Lucy and gone but not forgotten, Toby.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden at 11:30 am with Pastor Randy Sherrill officiating. A private interment will take place at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. Groce Chapel services are limited to 50 people at this time due to Covid.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice, https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/
or to the Asheville Humane Society, https://www.ashevillehumane.org/
To leave a condolence or to share a fond memory please visit Jack's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.