Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Johnnie "Jack" Bennett Jr.


1930 - 2019
Johnnie "Jack" Bennett Jr. Obituary
Johnnie "Jack" Bennett, Jr.

Arden - Johnnie "Jack" Vance Bennett, Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

Jack was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Johnnie Vance Bennett, Sr. and Inez Griffin. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Delores Ray Bennett and a granddaughter, Crystal Bennett.

He is survived by his three children; two sons, David Bennett and Hilton Bennett and his wife, Terry and one daughter, Sandra Metz; three grandchildren, Chris Bennett, Damon Taylor and Levi Bennett; two great grandchildren, Hank and Leia Bennett; one sister, Shirley Bailey and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home following the funeral service until 8:00 PM.

A private burial will be at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

The memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019
