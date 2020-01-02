|
|
Johnnie Lee Sams
Asheville - Johnnie Lee Sams, 73, died on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Mission Hospital.
An Asheville native, Johnnie was a son of the late Katherine Rhodes and James David Sams, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Bailey Sams, who died in 2013, and brother, James David Sams, Jr.
Johnnie was a talented woodworker. He was a 2nd-generation dulcimer maker and that work was his passion. He was also an active member and past treasurer of Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Sams is survived by his daughter, Becky Owen and husband Jeff; grandson, Ryan Owen; brother-in-law, Ben Bailey; and his beloved chihuahua and sidekick, Poncho.
The memorial service for Mr. Sams will be held on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. The Revs. Jody Halstead and Jim Odom will officiate.
His family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
A private burial will be held at Reeves Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020