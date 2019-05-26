|
Johnny M. Roberts
Weaverville - Johnny M. Roberts, age 76, of the Locust Grove Community, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
He was a son of Roy McKinley and Veta Chandler Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glena Sprinkle Roberts who died in 2008.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy Ingle Roberts; daughter, Shonda Rae Gunter and husband Keith; son, Shannon Roberts and wife Jennifer; brother, Jerry Roberts and wife Diann; step-sons, Anthony and Travis Ingle; grandchildren, Todd Fisher, Tyler and Tate Roberts, Kolby and Keaton Gunter; three special young men in Johnny's life, Jackson, Alex and Brantley.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Locust Grove Baptist Church. Reverends Ben Whitmire, Scott Reece and Mike Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with masonic graveside rites by the Vance Lodge. The lodge will open at 10:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, where the body will remain until placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019