Johnny Richard Benson

Candler - Johnny Richard Benson, 76, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A Buncombe Co. native, Johnny was a son of the late Dennis Benson and Della Ingle Benson Harrin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Benson.

Mr. Benson is survived by his wife, Barbara Clark Benson; niece, Wanda Benson; nephews, Mark Soesbee, Doug Benson, and Jeff Benson; and great-niece, Katrina Soesbee.

Per Mr. Benson's request, no services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly CarePartners Foundation) P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019
