Johnsie Patneaude
Asheville - Johnsie "Vicki" Hollifield Patneaude, born January 4, 1928, passed away at home in Asheville, on May 30, 2019.
A native of McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Johnson H. and Margaret Lowery Hollifield.
She was employed as a bookkeeper by Rae Auto Supply and later Farm Equipment Company.
She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Joseph David Patneaude who died in 2014 and her sisters, Lillie Frisbee, Mary Lee Hollifield, Cartha Nicholson; and brother, Velvis Hollifield.
She is survived by her three sons, David, Stephen (Lisa), and Mark; two granddaughters, Caitlin (Ryan) Davenport and Sarah Grace Patneaude; great granddaughter Olivia Flora Davenport, and a number of beloved nephews and nieces.
Vicki loved her friends and family and worried about them every day of her life. The family would like to express special thanks to her nieces, Jane and Joan.
Services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's UMC of which she was a long-time member, with Rev. Stephanie Froretich-McKey officaiting. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's UMC, 223 Hillside St., Asheville, NC, 28801, or to Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC, 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 1, 2019