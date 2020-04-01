|
Johnsielee Burnette Waddell
Weaverville - Johnsielee Burnette Waddell, age 90, of Weaverville died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Mrs. Waddell was born February 8, 1930 in Buncombe County to the late Ralph and Edith Buckner Burnette; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. The first part of her career she was employed as an office manager at Suburban Propane and the second half as the accountant for Tree Products, Inc. Mrs. Waddell was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Waddell who died in 1985; sisters, Judy Kotsonas and Josephine Burleson; brothers, Jack and Jennings Burnette and special friend, Archie Montieth.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra Hensley and husband Gary of Weaverville and grandsons, Caleb Hensley of Weaverville and Joshua Hensley and wife Victoria of High Point.
Private graveside services were held at Grandview Baptist Church Cemetery in Madison County.
Additional services may be announced at a future date.
West Funeral was in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020