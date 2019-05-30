|
Jonathan "Johnny" Alexander Laws
Asheville - Jonathan passed on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 18 years old. Jonathan was involved in a fatal ATV accident alongside his best friend Dillon, Dillon's father Ronnie, and Dillon's nephew, Colby. Colby survived the accident and is currently in recovery.
Jonathan is leaving his mother, Kerith Boyette; brother, Nathanael Laws; father, Terry Laws and wife Renee; brother, Adam Metcalf and sister, Leah Metcalf; two uncles, Eric Boyette and Maxwell Smith; paternal grandparents, Gertha and George Laws (Mimi and Paw); maternal grandparents, Nancy Boyette, Earl Boyette, and Colleen Boyette.
Jonathan was a caring, hardworking, and smart young man. He was a gifted athlete and took advantage of his abilities by playing 4 sports during high school. He worked hard in academics and his grades reflected that during high school and through his first year of college at ETSU. He made the Dean's List both semesters during that year. Jonathan never had trouble making friends and he brought happiness and joy to every room he entered. His positivity and light will be remembered by all those who he knew. He cared for his friends like family and cared for his family even more. Jonathan was a true friend and loved all people, most especially the lonely, broken-hearted, and sad. He loved to laugh and had a smile for everyone.
The family invites friends of Jonathan for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Brookstone Church, 90 Griffee Road, Weaverville. Pastor Ronnie Pittman and Pastor Rusty Smart will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Colby J. Akins and mail c/o West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787.
