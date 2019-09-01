|
|
Jonathan Clark Brazil
Delray Beach, FL - Jonathan Clark Brazil, 27, died unexpectedly August 10, 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida.
Jonathan was a 2010 graduate of North Buncombe High School where he was a honor student and athlete, lettering in both football and basketball.
He was a graduate of Western Carolina University obtaining a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies. At the time of his death he was employed as an assistant golf superintendent.
Jonathan was a member of First Baptist Church Asheville.
He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie Harold Brazil and grandparents Clark and Virginia Pennell.
He is survived by his mother Laura P. Brazil, sister Meg Brazil Tallent, husband Tracy and niece Gabby Tallent of Franklin.
Jonathan is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A private memorial service was held in Florida.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019