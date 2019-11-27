Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Neubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Neubert


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Neubert Obituary
Jonathan Neubert

Candler - Jonathan Michael Neubert, 32, left unexpectedly to join his mom, Susan Neubert Foster, his nephew Isaiah, and his cousin Jeremy in Heaven on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

A native of Buncombe County, Jonathan had resided for a small period of time in Myrtle Beach, SC before returning to Buncombe County in 2011. He was a graduate of New Hope Christian School, and was following his passion of Culinary Arts.

Those left to cherish his loving memory are his maternal grandmother, Helen Neubert; daughter, Alivia Nicole Neubert; sisters: Amanda Wright and husband Michael, and Samantha Neubert; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Fox; and several aunts and uncles whom Jonathan looked upon as parents, and cousins that he considered brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Mr. Bill Bryson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

To sign Jonathan's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -