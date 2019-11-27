|
Jonathan Neubert
Candler - Jonathan Michael Neubert, 32, left unexpectedly to join his mom, Susan Neubert Foster, his nephew Isaiah, and his cousin Jeremy in Heaven on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, Jonathan had resided for a small period of time in Myrtle Beach, SC before returning to Buncombe County in 2011. He was a graduate of New Hope Christian School, and was following his passion of Culinary Arts.
Those left to cherish his loving memory are his maternal grandmother, Helen Neubert; daughter, Alivia Nicole Neubert; sisters: Amanda Wright and husband Michael, and Samantha Neubert; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Fox; and several aunts and uncles whom Jonathan looked upon as parents, and cousins that he considered brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Mr. Bill Bryson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019