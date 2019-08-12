|
Joseph "Joe" Ackermann, Jr.
WEAVERVILLE - Joseph "Joe" Ackermann, Jr., age 73, of Weaverville, died Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Joe was born January 25, 1946 in Berwyn, Illinois to the late Joseph Ackermann, Sr. and Katherine Koch Ackermann. He grew up in Brookfield, Illinois. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. For over 20 years he managed the Burger King in Weaverville. Joe loved sun tanning, golfing, and gardening. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Ackermann.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Brock Ackermann; daughter, Kimberly Ackermann; sons, Jason and Joey Ackermann; stepchildren, Paul, Terry and Justin Tweed; brother, Karl Ackermann; 15 grandchildren and life-long friend, Dr. Rudy Dolezal.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 12, 2019