Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Joseph Andrew "Joe" Lytle Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Andrew Lytle

Black Mountain - Joseph "Joe" Andrew Lytle, 85, of Black Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2019.

Joe was born October 6, 1933 in Buncombe County to the late Robert and Catherine Lytle. Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed Nascar racing and fishing. He was the owner of Black Mountain Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years. Joe was a veteran of the US Army serving in Korea, and he was a member of Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael Joseph Lytle; and grandchild, Megan Worley.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mildred Rhodes Lytle; daughters, Vicky Maney (Randall) and Donna Worley; sisters, Cathy Barrentine and Callie Miller (Paul); grandchildren, Kendra Williams (James), Nicholas Maney (Krista), Morgan Flynn (Brandon), and Sydney Worley; seven great grandchildren and two on the way.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.

A celebration of life service will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church, Van Fund, PO Box 566, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 26, 2019
