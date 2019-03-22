Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Katen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph B. Katen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph B. Katen Obituary
Joseph B. Katen

Asheville - Joseph B. Katen, of Asheville, NC, passed away on March 17, 2019 at age 94. He was preceded in death by Gladys, his wife of 70 years, by his parents, both brothers, and his sister. He is survived by his children, Paul and his wife Elisabeth, daughter Marie (Tom) and daughter Elizabeth. He is also survived by his grandchildren Aaron, Grant (Gina) and Sophia and his great-grand daughters Olivia, Ariana and Jocelyn.

Joe was a good father and worked hard to make a good life for his family. In a "best of all possible worlds scenario", the family lived (and Joe worked) in Florida in the winter and in North Carolina in the summer. He owned jewelry and art goods stores in both Delray Beach, Florida and in Asheville, NC from which he retired in 2013.

Joe was a veteran of World War II. He served honorably in the Army Air Corps (now the US Air Force) where, serving as a Lieutenant Colonel, he received 2 Purple Heart medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He and Gladys enjoyed golf and knew how to throw a great party and entertain life-long friends. In their younger years, they loved to travel, visiting many states in the US in addition to several European countries.

Joe was a member of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Delray Beach and St. Eugene's Catholic Church in Asheville.

A funeral service will be held a St. Eugene's in May; date and time to be determined.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now