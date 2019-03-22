|
Joseph B. Katen
Asheville - Joseph B. Katen, of Asheville, NC, passed away on March 17, 2019 at age 94. He was preceded in death by Gladys, his wife of 70 years, by his parents, both brothers, and his sister. He is survived by his children, Paul and his wife Elisabeth, daughter Marie (Tom) and daughter Elizabeth. He is also survived by his grandchildren Aaron, Grant (Gina) and Sophia and his great-grand daughters Olivia, Ariana and Jocelyn.
Joe was a good father and worked hard to make a good life for his family. In a "best of all possible worlds scenario", the family lived (and Joe worked) in Florida in the winter and in North Carolina in the summer. He owned jewelry and art goods stores in both Delray Beach, Florida and in Asheville, NC from which he retired in 2013.
Joe was a veteran of World War II. He served honorably in the Army Air Corps (now the US Air Force) where, serving as a Lieutenant Colonel, he received 2 Purple Heart medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He and Gladys enjoyed golf and knew how to throw a great party and entertain life-long friends. In their younger years, they loved to travel, visiting many states in the US in addition to several European countries.
Joe was a member of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Delray Beach and St. Eugene's Catholic Church in Asheville.
A funeral service will be held a St. Eugene's in May; date and time to be determined.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019