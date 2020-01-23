|
Joseph Dorman Cottrell, Sr.
Popeye, Joseph Dorman Cottrell, Sr., age 96, went to heaven Monday evening, January 20th. After meeting Jesus, we are sure he asked, "Where's my little Sunshine?", to his wife of 70 years he has been missing since 2017.
He was born on May 5, 1923 in Caldwell County to the late Joseph Jones and Myrtle Crisp Cottrell. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Mae "Sunshine" Church Cottrell he was preceded in death by one infant brother, Tommy Cottrell; and two sisters, Faye Jenkins Perkins, and Ruth Reynolds.
Popeye was a proud veteran and served in the U.S. Army during World War II in New Guinea and the Philippines.
Once engraving a personal gavel for the 34th U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, he worked hard as a jeweler and hand engraver, passing on an incredible reputation of honesty and trustworthiness.
He retired to his home place in Buffalo Cove where it only rained if they needed it; where pork skins were the key to longevity; the candy table was the welcome mat; and the sun always shined through crystal blue skies and on cloudy days through Popeye's smile and twinkling blue eyes. Popeye epitomized the saying "actions speak louder than words."
He is survived by one daughter, Penny Cottrell Ball (Bob); one son, Joseph D. Cottrell, Jr. (Donna); one grandson, Rett Ball (Kathy); four granddaughters, Mallory Ball Snipes (Mark), Chelsey Ball, Monica Cottrell Wilcox (Tyler), Valerie Cottrell Langdon (Daniel); two great-granddaughters, Alexandra Ball, and Ayla Joy Wilcox; three great-grandsons, Levi Langdon, Tate Langdon, and Judson Wilcox; and a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Joe Helton. Interment will immediately follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park with military honors provided by the U.S Army National Guard.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rett Ball, Matt Miller, Nathan Miller, Daniel Langdon, Tyler Wilcox and Steve Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Cove Baptist Church, 5935 Buffalo Cove Road, Lenoir, N.C. 28645.
