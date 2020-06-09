Joseph Earl Hogate Jr.
1956 - 2020
Joseph Earl Hogate, Jr.

Biltmore Lake - Joseph Earl Hogate, Jr., 64, of Biltmore Lake, NC, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Mr. Hogate was born March 19, 1956 in Salem Co., NJ, to Aleasa Jay Plummer and the late Joseph Earl Hogate.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Rebecca Ann Hood Hogate, and his brothers, Paul and Mark Hogate.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Community Church (Mills River), 495 Cardinal Rd., Mills River, NC 28759.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
