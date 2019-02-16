|
Joseph Holt Gerringer
Asheville - Joseph Holt Gerringer, 67, of Leicester, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. A native of Asheville, he was the son of the late Wallace and Alethia Mary Bugg Gerringer. He was a real mountain man that loved wood carving, playing guitar, old Country and Bluegrass music, fried chicken and watermelon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Theiven and brother, Freddie Gerringer.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Raplee, April Cole Gerringer, Cheyenne Gerringer and Amanda (Phillip) Camby; sister, Kiwanna Fox; Kathy Burleson; Kay Haynes and grandchildren, Gary Simpson, Joey and Justin Banks, Christopher Gerringer and Jesse Raplee.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, February 22nd in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 16, 2019