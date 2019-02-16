Services
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
828-667-8717
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1 Chapel of Faith Drive
Candler, NC
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1 Chapel of Faith Drive
Candler, NC
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:45 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
1 Chapel of Faith Drive
Candler, NC
Joseph Holt Gerringer


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Holt Gerringer Obituary
Joseph Holt Gerringer

Asheville - Joseph Holt Gerringer, 67, of Leicester, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. A native of Asheville, he was the son of the late Wallace and Alethia Mary Bugg Gerringer. He was a real mountain man that loved wood carving, playing guitar, old Country and Bluegrass music, fried chicken and watermelon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Theiven and brother, Freddie Gerringer.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Raplee, April Cole Gerringer, Cheyenne Gerringer and Amanda (Phillip) Camby; sister, Kiwanna Fox; Kathy Burleson; Kay Haynes and grandchildren, Gary Simpson, Joey and Justin Banks, Christopher Gerringer and Jesse Raplee.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, February 22nd in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 16, 2019
