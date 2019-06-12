|
Joseph Howard Lowery
Leicester, NC - Joseph Howard Lowery, 76, of Leicester, NC, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank Lowery and Jamima Boyd. Joseph attended Stephens Lee High School and later went on to join the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He also worked as a janitor at Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College.
He is survived by sisters, Doris Lowery of Leicester, NC, and Marion Williams of Jamaica, NY; brother, Roger Lowery of Chattanooga, TN; other family members and friends.
A private family service was held. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 12, 2019