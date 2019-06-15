Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Leicester - Joseph "Mark" Gibson, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 his residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of Bobby Harold Gibson and the late Margaret L. Jones Gibson.

Mark attended Carolina Baptist Tabernacle.

Surviving in addition to his father are his sister, Theresa Davidson and husband Calvin of Asheville; brother, Stephen Harold Gibson and wife Cindy of Fletcher; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

To sign Mark's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 15, 2019
