Asheville - Joseph "Joe" Michael Lon Warren, 41, of Asheville, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

Joe was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord and stood firm in his spiritual beliefs. He was a modest pianist with a beautiful voice. With his family, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and other recreational outdoor activities. Above all, he loved spending time with his wife, children and family. Joe was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brandy Gail Warren; his three children, Coastal and Chase Warren, both of the home and Dakota Tucker of Asheville; his mother, Melissa Lee Sales of Asheville; his father, Michael Wayne Warren of Hendersonville; his sister, Faith Cole of Canton; his maternal grandmother, Betty Sales of Asheville as well as several cousins.

A private graveside service will be held. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting Joe's family and to share a message of comfort, please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
