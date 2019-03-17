Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
the chapel of St. Joseph Hospital
Weaverville - Joseph Olita, Jr., 88, was reunited with countless family, friends, pets and colleagues on Thursday, January 24, 2019. He died peacefully at home.

A first generation Italian American, Joe was born in Chicago, IL, on July 26, 1930. His father died of pneumonia when Joe was 4 years old, leaving his mother, Margaret, to raise four children on $9 a month.

Joe put himself through DePaul University, attending evening classes while married and raising his children. He received his degree in accounting.

His professional career expanded, as did his family. He succeeded through many avenues of accounting and finance, becoming President of Production Supplies Inc., an industrial supply business in Franklin Park, Illinois, for many decades.

He retired to Asheville, NC, with his second wife in 1996. Always energetic and kind, he looked for ways to serve others. Together, they mentored children through Big Brothers Big Sisters for eight years. He also became a volunteer at Mission-St. Joseph's for 19 years, accumulating 5,000 hours of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Joseph, along with sisters, Rose and Theresa, and brother, Rocco.

Joe is survived by four sons, Daniel, James, Robert, and David Olita; three daughters, Candace Mandel, Adrianne Brimie, and Erica Harris; 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of St. Joseph Hospital. Volunteers will open level 4 parking across the street at 1 Hospital Drive to allow participants to access the walking tunnel across Biltmore Ave., exiting at the elevator and the chapel.

A reception will follow the service at the Twisted Laurel, in Weaverville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arts for Life, c/o Mission Hospitals, 50 S. French Broad, Ste. 258, Asheville, NC 28801.

Heaven opened the gates for this wonderful man. He is in our hearts forever.

Many heartfelt thanks to CarePartners Hospice, friends, family, neighbors, Groce Funeral Home, and all of the volunteers and chaplain at St. Joseph's.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
