Joseph "Joe" Randolph Noland
Candler - Joseph "Joe" Randolph Noland, 78 years young, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at Mission Hospital.
A life-long resident of Buncombe County, Joe was born May 16, 1941, and was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Randolph Noland and Callie May Capps Noland. He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Nola Turner Noland; his son, Joel Andrew Noland; his daughter-in-law, Katrina Detter Noland; his granddaughter, Dakota Lynn Noland; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and fellow Florida Park Service staff and volunteers. Joe loved God, his family, dancing, the outdoors, and every human and animal he ever met.
He was associated with State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster for more than 35 years.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Noland home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private, family interment is planned for a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Florida Park Service Ranger Association at www.fpsra.org/Donate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 21, 2019