Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-3161
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glenwood Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Glenwood Baptist Church
Joseph Ray "Babe" Kaylor


1928 - 2020
Glenwood - Joseph Ray "Babe" Kaylor, Glenwood resident and longtime community leader, departed to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020, 3 days prior to his 92nd birthday. The son of the late George and Elmyra Kaylor, Joe was born in McDowell County, NC on January 30, 1928.

A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Glenwood Baptist Church with Revs. Jim Brewer and Dennis Love officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. two hours prior to the service at the church. Following the service, interment with Military Honors by the U. S. Army will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
