Joseph "Joe" Swann


1963 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Swann Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Swann

Candler - Kenneth Joseph "Joe" Swann, 56, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Kenneth Lee Swann and Geraldine Revis Swann, and was employed with Hayes & Lunsford Electric Company for over 30 years.

Surviving are his sisters, Joyce Scroggs, Patricia Dodd and husband Danny, and Vickey Hagan; brothers, Darrell Swann and wife Carolyn and Larry Swann and wife Brenda, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

To sign Mr. Swann's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
