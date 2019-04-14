|
|
Joseph Thomas Sevier, III
Fletcher - Joseph Thomas Sevier, III, 85, of Asheville, passed away April 5, 2019.
Joe was a son of the late Joseph Thomas Sevier, Jr. and Ruth English Sevier. He grew up in Asheville and attended Lee Edwards High School. He was a graduate of NCSU and then served his country in the US Navy. Following his time in the service, he worked as a Nuclear Engineer in the field of quality control.
Following his retirement in 1993, he and his wife of 40 years, Kay Dixon Sevier, moved to Ellijay, GA, where he designed and built beautiful log homes. They moved to WNC to be closer to family in 2014.
Joe is survived by his wife, Kay; siblings, Ruthie, Monty, Caroline and Bob; children, Joseph IV (Livia), Nicole (Larry), Leigh (David) and Amanda (Lee); grandchildren, Joseph V, Christina, Samantha, Lucy, Hunter, Sophie, Georgia, Kerry, Will, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 22 in the Fellowship Hall of Arden First Baptist Church, followed by a time of visitation with the family. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made the ().
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019