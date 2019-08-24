|
|
Josephine (Jo) Alaia Dorsey
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Josephine (Jo) Alaia Dorsey announces her passing on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Jo passed away peacefully in her sleep after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Jo was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 43 years Robert Vincent Dorsey, her siblings Tommy Alaia, Johnny Alaia, Marie Curatolo, Anthony Alaia, and her parents Anthony and Fredricka Alaia.
Jo is survived by her sister Rose Alaia Nugent along with her four sons Vinny, Robbie, Chris, and Joey Dorsey. Jo was a loving grandmother to twelve grandchildren; Jeremiah, Jackson, Jorden, Jordan, Michael, Jasper, Aubree, Brooklyn, Jessica, Chase, Caleb, Caden, and one great-grandson Kyle.
Josephine was born on December 1, 1955 in Westbury, New York and relocated to WNC with her husband and four sons in 1986. Jo retired from UNCA's Food & Beverage Program after many dedicated years of service.
Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family, painting, and playing with her dog Carly.
Josephine has spent the past year fighting a hard battle with cancer and her family would like to thank all those who have supported her and them through it. Especially her end of life care team, who provided her with great care, love, and compassion.
The family will be planning a celebration of Josephine's life later this fall and will announce more information at a later date.
1 Corinthians 13:4-7
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 24, 2019