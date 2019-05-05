|
|
Josephine Allison
Waynesville -
Josephine Hannah Allison, age 78, passed away at J.F. Keever Solace Center on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Rocky Branch Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Nelson and Reverend Roger Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Burial will follow services at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019