Josephine Sane Padgett


1932 - 2020
Josephine Sane Padgett Obituary
Josephine Sane Padgett

Asheville - Josephine Sane Padgett, 87, of Asheville, NC, passed away on May 21, 2020 at Flesher's Fairview Rest Home.

Jo was born in Rutherford County on December 22, 1932 to Fonzy B. Sane and Minnie Smith Sane. Jo was the wife of the late Fred Hugh Padgett. She was a nurse at the VA Hospital in Asheville for more than 30 years, and was a member of East Asheville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Tim and wife, Angela; along with her grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua, and Mia Padgett, all of Apex, NC; and sister, Jack Davis of Lexington, NC.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jo was preceded in death by her siblings, John Sane, Luke Sane, Mac Sane, Bill Sane, Beth Henson, Pearl Wall, Margaret Hollifield, and Blanche Ruff.

Burial will take place at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery at 12:00pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Memorials may be made to East Asheville United Methodist Church, 48 Browndale Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 23 to May 25, 2020
