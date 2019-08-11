|
Josh Clifton
Leicester - Josh Clifton, 30, of Leicester, unexpectedly went home to Jesus on August 9th 2019.
He was the husband of Ashley Clifton and Daddy to his sunshine, Kaisley Mae Clifton.
Josh was the son of Anita and Mike King and Grandson to Bill Guterwill. He was preceded in death by his Nana, Peggy Guterwill and great aunt and uncle, Louise and Woody Reeves.
He was employed by Blue Ridge Southern Railroad.
He was a simple farmer with a huge heart who was known for loving his daughter, wife, "Fur-baby" Zeb, family, friends, farming, trucks, and music. He had an impact on everyone he met and was a true friend for life. He will be greatly missed and remembered by all who loved him.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue and burial will follow at Highlands Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clyde A. Erwin FFA.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 11, 2019