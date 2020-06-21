Joshua "Buck" Buckner
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua "Buck" Buckner

Swannanoa - Joshua "Buck" Buckner, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Buck was a graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School class of 2004 and a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp having served in Iraq. Currently he was employed at the Yacht Club in Asheville.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Honeycutt; and paternal grandparents: Eldridge and Frances Buckner.

He is survived by his mother, Annette Honeycutt Buckner and husband Butch of Asheville; father, Frank Elbert Buckner and wife Debbie of Mills River; maternal grandmother, Aldree Honeycutt and husband Jack Slagle of Asheville; brother, Noah Garrett Buckner and wife Rebecca of Weaverville; and a niece and nephew, Scottlynn Buckner and Jace Buckner.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Douglas Guy officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 till 10:30 AM on Wednesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at: woundedwarriorproject.org

To sign Buck's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved