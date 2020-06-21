Joshua "Buck" Buckner
Swannanoa - Joshua "Buck" Buckner, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Buck was a graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School class of 2004 and a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp having served in Iraq. Currently he was employed at the Yacht Club in Asheville.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Honeycutt; and paternal grandparents: Eldridge and Frances Buckner.
He is survived by his mother, Annette Honeycutt Buckner and husband Butch of Asheville; father, Frank Elbert Buckner and wife Debbie of Mills River; maternal grandmother, Aldree Honeycutt and husband Jack Slagle of Asheville; brother, Noah Garrett Buckner and wife Rebecca of Weaverville; and a niece and nephew, Scottlynn Buckner and Jace Buckner.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Douglas Guy officiating.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 till 10:30 AM on Wednesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at: woundedwarriorproject.org
