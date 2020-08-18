Joshua G. Ryder
Asheville - Joshua Gage Ryder, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Laurels of Summit Ridge. He was the husband of the late Mary Eldridge Ryder.
Joshua was born in Cape Cod, MA. He served his country honorably in the Army from 1945 to 1947 and in the Air Force from 1954 to 1956.
Joshua and Mary enjoyed traveling, building, remodeling and wallpapering. He was considered a classic handyman. He will be missed by all his friends and family.
No funeral services will be held. Burial will be at the VA Cemetery. Groce Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
