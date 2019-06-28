|
|
Joshua "Josh" Lane Merrill
Marshall - Joshua "Josh" Lane Merrill, 31, of Merrill's Farm Drive passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is the son of Tim Lane and Susie Hyatt Merrill. Josh is preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Dee Hyatt; paternal grandfather, Harold Lane Merrill; and step grandfather, Tommy Robertson.
Josh played baseball for Limestone and Piedmont College. He served on the Madison County Youth League Baseball Board where he also coached for three years and was an assistant coach for the Mountain Xplosion travel baseball team. Josh was an avid outdoors man, who loved mountain biking, fly fishing, hiking and camping. Josh hand carved spoons and forks out of raw wood which became a hit with his family for Christmas gifts. He had a desire and love for the kids in this community and was always striving and working to have more for our children.
In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his wife, Leanne Gomme Merrill; daughter, Kylie Faith Jewell; son, Jackson Beau Jewell; son-to-be: Joshua Asher Lane Merrill; brothers, Jordan Stanley Merrill (Adrienne) and their children, Julia and Audrey; and brother Jacob Edward Merrill (Heather) and their children Bryson and Jace; maternal grandfather Larry Stanley Hyatt; paternal grandmother, Lucille "Lucy" Robertson and step-grandmother, Carolyn Merrill.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Drew Mabry and Kevin Barnette will officiate. Burial will follow at Bull Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-3pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 28, 2019