Josie Marie Platt "Jo" Aughinbaugh
Josie Marie "Jo" Platt Aughinbaugh

Montreat - Josie Marie "Jo" Platt Aughinbaugh of Montreat, NC went to be with her Lord on November 1, 2020. She was born near Plant City, Florida on November 23, 1926 to Richard Reese Platt & Sarah "Sally" Virginia Bridges Platt.

Jo was educated in the Hillsborough County Schools and received her Bachelor's Degree in 1948 from Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky. She was an elementary school teacher.

She married Wayne Aughinbaugh on August 13, 1950 in Knight's Methodist Church near Plant City, FL. Wayne was a Presbyterian pastor. Together they served in Goodwater, Alabama; James Island, SC; Waynesville, NC; Cooks Memorial in Charlotte, NC; LaFayette, GA & Dallas, NC. After retirement they moved to Montreat where they enjoyed 21 wonderful years in the mountains.

They were blessed with a daughter Cynthia "Cinci" Aughinbaugh of Montreat, NC, son Dan Aughinbaugh (Teresa) of Guntersville, AL and granddaughter Victoria Aughinbaugh Howell (Dyllon) of Pensacola, FL

A private graveside service will be held November 14 at the Montreat Memorial Garden in Montreat, NC with the Reverend Dr. Richard White officiating. Please notify the family if you are interested in attending as space is limited due to the pandemic.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, Montreat Mission Fund, P.O. Box 279, Montreat, NC 28757, Alzheimer's Association, or to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Guntersville Memorial Chapel, 1601 Henry Street, Guntersville, AL & Harwood Home for Funerals, 208 West State St., Black Mountain, NC.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
