Joy Justice
Asheville - Joy Lorraine Collins Justice, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired from Silver Line Plastics where she served as a Receptionist and was well known as the voice of Silver Line Plastics and was a Greeter at Sam's for numerous years. She was a member of Newbridge Baptist Church and a member of the Adult Bible Study Group at Weaverville Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Justice was the daughter of the late Garland and Gilda Lee Rutledge Collins, and former wife of William Keith Justice of Candler. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joan Collins Brookshire, formerly of Candler.
Surviving are her children, Sherry Justice Christenson (Shane) of Candler, Christopher Brian Justice (Christina) of Leicester, David Corey Justice of California and James Garland Justice (Nina) of Germany; brother-in-law, Roger Brookshire of Candler; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and 2 nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Newbridge Baptist Church, with Pastor Clark E. Henderson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Justice, James Justice, Michael Justice, William Justice, Shadow Christenson and Mason Christenson.
Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 PM Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to: Newbridge Baptist Church Baptist Children's Fund, 199 Elkwood Ave, Asheville, NC 28804.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019