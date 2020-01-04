|
Joyce Ann Payne Roberts
Leicester - Joyce Ann Payne Roberts, age 81, of Leicester, North Carolina, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home. Joyce was born July 30, 1938, to Myrtle Fisher and Jerry Clay Payne in Marshall, NC.
She graduated from North Buncombe High School, then worked as a self-employed seamstress. Joyce attended the Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, John W. Roberts; three of her children, Elizabeth, Katherine and Michael Roberts; and a brother, Jimmy Payne.
Joyce is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Dean and Karen Hunnicutt, and her husband, Tim, all of Leicester, NC; a sister, Nancy Buckner and her husband, Paul, of Weaverville, NC; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held for Joyce at 1 o'clock the afternoon of Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Union Church (Ella Cove Road in Weaverville). Joyce's family invites friends to visit at the home anytime, and would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice and Care Partners. Condolences may be made to the family at AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020