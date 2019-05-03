|
|
Joyce Bradley Roberts
Marshall - Etta "Joyce" Bradley Roberts, 78, of Oak Grove Road went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Joyce was the daughter of the late JC and Beatrice Fisher Bradley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Houston and brother, Harrell Bradley. Joyce was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and served as pianist for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ervin Roberts; special nephew, Logan Ray; brother, Bobby Bradley (Shirley); sisters, Linda Proffitt (Floyd), Shirley Ponder (Herbert), Lorraine Cody (Teddy), Dolores Jones (Mike); and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Phillip Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 PM Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2019