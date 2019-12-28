|
Joyce Cox Smith
Asheville - Joyce Cox Smith, 77, of Asheville, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Pauline Harris Cox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "Ronnie" Lawrence Smith, Sr.; one infant daughter, Lisa and five siblings.
Joyce was a member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church and loved camping and playing cards in Cherokee.
She is survived by one daughter, Belinda Allison (Ralph); four sons, Tony Smith (Sandy), Randy Smith (Lisa), Rusty Smith (Alice) and Dean Babin (Michelle); two brothers, Billy Cox (Suzie) and Bobby Cox (Louise); eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 30 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue with Pastors Jesse Sours and Frank Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce's family graciously asks that memorial donations be made to Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 2176 US Hwy 70, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019