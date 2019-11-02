|
Joyce Faye Conner Willett
Alexander - Joyce Faye Conner Willett, age 70, of Alexander, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, November 1, 2019.
Mrs. Willett was born August 18, 1949 in Madison County to the late James and Clara Faulkner Conner; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. Joyce was a seamstress, retiring from Just Ducky after 25 years. She was a pastor's wife, serving beside her husband, the late Reverend Phil Willett, playing the piano and singing.
A loving pastor's wife, mom and mamaw she is survived by her daughters, Lynette Willett, Tammy W. Ballard and husband Eddie, and Christie W. Stewart and husband Chad; sister, Karen Rice and husband Rufus; brothers, Bobby Conner and wife Angie, Jim Conner and wife Paula, and Jack Conner and wife Nicki; grandchildren, Dustin Ballard, Zachary Ballard and wife Taylor, Brianna Ballard, Collin Wheeler, Gage Van Etten, Alex Stewart and Abby Stewart; and great grandchildren, Maxen, Millie Rae and Moriah Ballard.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Raymond Cantrell and Frank Willett will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
At other times, the family will be at the residence.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Willett's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019