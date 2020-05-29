Joyce Hardin Brown
Arden - Joyce Hardin Brown, age 73, of Long Shoals Road, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Mrs. Brown was born November 17, 1946 in Asheville, NC. She attended the University of North Carolina - Asheville and graduated with degrees in both Psychology and Education. She taught at A.C. Reynolds Middle School from 1980 to 2004. Mrs. Brown began her career as a Science teacher and transitioned to Language Arts a few years later. While at ACRMS, Mrs. Brown also served as a student adviser for various after school activities, including teams for Odyssey of the Mind. She enjoyed teaching and working with young people and strove to treat them all with respect and kindness. She was beloved by many and inspired some to enter into careers in Education themselves.
She was a daughter of the late Warren G. Hardin, Sr. and Virginia Morgan Hardin. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Hardin, infant brother, Jimmy Hardin and granddaughter, Abigail Guill.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Michael D. Brown; daughter, Michele Guill (Charles) of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Warren G. Hardin, Jr. of Mills River; brother Daniel Hardin of Leicester; sister-in-law, Judy Garren of Arden, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Mrs. Brown is also survived by her grandchildren, Meredith, Austin and Brady Guill, who knew her as "Grandee" and meant everything to her.
A private memorial service will be held. However, a public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, a local animal rescue organization or the charity of your choice.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.