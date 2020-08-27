Joyce Lamb Armstrong
Leesburg, FL - Joyce Lamb Armstrong, 86, died in Leesburg, FL, on August 20, 2020 from COVID-19. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Mills River, Henderson County, North Carolina.
Joyce was born in 1934 to Eugene and Helen Lamb in Candler, NC. She met her husband James "Bill" Armstrong at Appalachian State University and they married in December 1955. She then attended the University of Tennessee (UT), achieving a master's degree in home economics which combined her love of chemistry, sewing, and cooking. After completing her degree she taught at UT and worked in the textiles lab on testing protocols for natural and synthetic fabrics. Bill and Joyce moved back to North Carolina where she was hired by the Henderson County Extension Service in 1966 as their first female with an advanced degree in home economics. She spent the next 30 years in Extension helping adults develop life skills and mentoring 4-H youth with fellow Extension Agent Earl Smith. After retiring from Extension she continued to volunteer with 4-H and was active in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. She was a community advocate and instrumental in the incorporation of the town of Mills River. In 2010 she was inducted into the NC 4-H Hall of Fame for her contributions to 4-H. She took great joy in following the lives of the young people she worked with in 4-H and other youth development programs as they grew, achieved productive lives, and became leaders in their professions and community.
She is survived by son Dale (Nancy) Armstrong of Seattle, WA, and daughters Laura (Andy) Braun of Leesburg, FL, and Sally Scott of Tucson, AZ ; grandchildren Kevin (Amber) Braun of McClellanville, SC, Scott Braun of Charlotte, NC, Robert Hart of Los Angeles, CA, Mitchell Hart of Denver, CO, Nicholas Hart of Tucson, AZ, and Elizabeth Armstrong of Mills River, NC; and sister Judith (Jack) Powell of San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by husband Bill in 1995, son, Matt Armstrong in 2019 and sister, Gail Edwards in 2008.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held in Mills River in June 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joyce Armstrong and Earl Smith Endowment for Henderson County 4-H at http://go.ncsu.edu/armstrong4h
or sent to Henderson County 4-H, 100 Jackson Park Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.