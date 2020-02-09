Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Joyce M. Zink Obituary
Joyce M. Zink

Asheville - Joyce M. Zink, 82, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Born in Hendersonville, Mrs. Zink was a daughter of the late Robert Earl and Martha McDowell Mehaffey, and she was married to the late Randolph Jackson "Jack" Zink.

She enjoyed a distinguished career in banking, with Carolina Federal Savings and Loan, and First Federal Savings and Loan, working as loan officer, branch manager and retiring as Assistant Vice-President at First Federal . Also an entrepreneur, she owned and operated two separate businesses, Alva Med and Total Tan, and more recently served as league organizer for Star Lanes Bowling Center.

She is survived by her three sons, Christopher D. Zink and his fiancée, Ruth, James "Jay" Zink and his wife Alice, and David Zink and his wife Angie; two granddaughters, Katherine Zink Miller and her husband Jason, and Samantha Zink; and one great-grandson, Reed Miller. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Jones.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

A private family Grave side service will be scheduled for a later date in Madison County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buncombe County Humane Society, 16 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
