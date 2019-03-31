|
|
Joyce Marie Guthrie
Weaverville - Joyce Marie Guthrie, age 70, of Weaverville, died Friday, March 29, 2019.
Miss Guthrie was born April 20, 1948 in Buncombe County where she had lived all her life.
She was formerly employed by Morgan Bros. School Supply. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy D. and Irma Fox Guthrie.
She is survived by sisters, Marcia Roberts and husband Tim, and June Clark, all of Weaverville; nieces, Teresa Gordon and husband Kevin of Dallas, GA, and Tina Taylor and husband Tony of Canton; nephew, Tracy Crowe and wife Casey of Weaverville; great-nephews, Devon Taylor and Zachary Gordon; great-nieces, Danielle Taylor and Lauren Gordon; great-great nephew, Jaxon Taylor; aunts, Velma Freeman and Diana Hyder; many cousins and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3757 Eller Ford Rd., Weaverville, NC. The Rev. Phillip Parker will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at West Funeral Home. At other times the family will be at the home of Tim and Marcia Roberts, 11 Whispering Hills Drive, Weaverville, NC 28787.
Flowers are welcome.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Guthrie's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019