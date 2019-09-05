Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Joyce Marie Rice Fender

Joyce Marie Rice Fender Obituary
Joyce Marie Rice Fender

Marshall - Joyce Marie Rice Fender, age 83, of Jarrett Cove Road passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2019 at Memorial Mission Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Mae Lewis Rice. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, J. Will Fender and sisters, Dolly Rice and Glenna Rice Arrington.

Mrs. Fender is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Garland Rice and Ken Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lewis Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019
