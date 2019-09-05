|
Joyce Marie Rice Fender
Marshall - Joyce Marie Rice Fender, age 83, of Jarrett Cove Road passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2019 at Memorial Mission Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Mae Lewis Rice. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, J. Will Fender and sisters, Dolly Rice and Glenna Rice Arrington.
Mrs. Fender is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Garland Rice and Ken Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lewis Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019