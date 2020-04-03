|
Joyce (Joy) McGee Gresham
GRESHAM, Joyce (Joy) McGee, entered into eternal life in Richmond, Virginia on March 28, at the age of 92, after several years of declining health. Joy was born in Anderson County, South Carolina on December 22, 1927, the youngest of five children born to Robert and Bertha McGee. She grew up and lived in Asheville, North Carolina, graduating from Lee H. Edwards High School in 1945. Joy worked at Oteen Veterans Hospital and retired from the U.S. Marshall's office. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in West Asheville. In addition to her parents, Joy was predeceased by her husbands, Alvin Vick and Manley Gresham; sisters and their husbands, Margaret Jones (Wayne), Dot Broome (Bill), and Lib Penland (Joe); brother, Carroll McGee; step-grandson, Matthew Gresham; and nephew David Broome. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Beverley Hall McGee, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, two stepsons, and three step-grandchildren. Joy will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Joy will be laid to rest beside her first husband, Al Vick, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler, NC, in a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the . bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020