Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church
Joyce Nesbitt Wikoff

Joyce Nesbitt Wikoff Obituary
Joyce Nesbitt Wikoff

Fairview - Joyce Nesbitt Wikoff, 67, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, following a long illness.

Born in Bat Cave, Mrs. Wikoff was a daughter of Rhoda Owenby Nesbitt of Fairview and the late Andy Mann Nesbitt. As a registered nurse, she devoted her entire career at Mission/St. Joseph Hospitals. She enjoyed a wide range of interests including gardening, sailing and hiking, as well as being a member of the Asheville Symphony Chorus. She was a member of Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her mother, her family includes her husband, Christian P. Wikoff; daughter, Dawn Effler; son, Alan Wright (April); grandchildren, Taylor, Natalie and Samantha; step children Philip Wikoff (Daniele) and Nora Wikoff (Zach); step-grandchildren, Axel and Annie; sister Gail Nesbitt and brother Steve Nesbitt.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Glenda D. Hayner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the Asheville Symphony Chorus (AshevilleSymphonyChorus.com).

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
