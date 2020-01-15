|
Joyce Nesbitt Wikoff
Fairview - Joyce Nesbitt Wikoff, 67, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, following a long illness.
Born in Bat Cave, Mrs. Wikoff was a daughter of Rhoda Owenby Nesbitt of Fairview and the late Andy Mann Nesbitt. As a registered nurse, she devoted her entire career at Mission/St. Joseph Hospitals. She enjoyed a wide range of interests including gardening, sailing and hiking, as well as being a member of the Asheville Symphony Chorus. She was a member of Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her mother, her family includes her husband, Christian P. Wikoff; daughter, Dawn Effler; son, Alan Wright (April); grandchildren, Taylor, Natalie and Samantha; step children Philip Wikoff (Daniele) and Nora Wikoff (Zach); step-grandchildren, Axel and Annie; sister Gail Nesbitt and brother Steve Nesbitt.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Glenda D. Hayner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the Asheville Symphony Chorus (AshevilleSymphonyChorus.com).
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020