Joyce Smathers Winiarski
Canton - Canton - Joyce Smathers McDowell Winiarski, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital.
Joyce was a native of Haywood County and the daughter of the late Underwood and Myrtle Ammons Smathers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Phil McDowell. Joyce graduated from Western Carolina University with a BS in education and later a master's in education. She enjoyed being an elementary school teacher for much of her life. Her encouraging and patient approach to teaching greatly influenced many young students in Haywood and Transylvania counties of western North Carolina. Joyce had been an active member of her church, St. John's Episcopal Church in Marion, N.C. She loved to dance, read and visit with her family and friends. Joyce held a special place in her heart for her Canton High School "Class of 57" girls.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Bob Smathers, of Waynesville, her son, David McDowell and his wife, Tammy, of Columbus, North Carolina; her daughter-in-law, Cathy McDowell, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Sean McDowell (Linda), Lauren Simmons (Spencer), Erin McDowell, Carson McDowell, and Taylor McDowell; and her four beautiful great-granddaughters, Lena, Harlow, Hattie, and Reagan.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020