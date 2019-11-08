|
|
JP Godfrey
Black Mountain - JP Godfrey, 73, died peacefully in his home October 23rd in Black Mountain, NC. He came to this small southern town to retire from his long, productive life as a business consultant in Anchorage, AK. He looked forward to relaxing on front porches with friends and being closer to his daughter, Amy, and son, Sean. Once here, he was thrilled in autumn when the leaves changed to red and orange. He reveled at the sound of crickets singing at night. Thunderstorms charged his spirit and he was an apt reporter of the local weather. He spent his final days building a strong family of choice within this community. He developed a reputation for spicing up holiday dinners with tales of his wild days of past. JP had an unexpected love for Christmas despite his atheism and he treasured small moments with people who mattered to him. He was astonishingly intelligent, unexpectedly sentimental, and a just little crass; He was a lot, but he was all ours and we will miss him dearly.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019